Toy Mountain 2026

November 12 - December 18, 2026

‘Tis the season to give generously!

This holiday season CJAY92 has teamed up with CTV Calgary to ROCK the 13th annual TOY MOUNTAIN presented by Trail Appliances in support of Fear is Not Love!

We’re collecting donation of toys and essential items, such as toiletries and feminine products, to ensure that our most vulnerable communities are safe and supported this holiday season.

The overwhelming success of the 12th annual Toy Mountain last year shows that Calgary is the CAPITAL of giving. Together we raised $1,184,682 in cash, toys, and essential items - our biggest year to date!

Every donation, big or small, makes a difference. All donations support Fear Is Not Love - a front-line agency providing hope and support to individuals and families impacted by domestic violence and abuse in our community. More than a shelter, Fear is Not Love serves approximately 20,000 clients each year through a number of innovative safety, healing, and prevention programs.

Opens in new window Donate Now

-> Amazon Wishlist <-

or find your nearest drop off location below:

Location Address CTV Calgary 80 Patina Rise SW

Calgary, AB Trail Appliances Crowfoot 650 Crowfoot Cres. NW

Calgary, AB Trail Appliances SE 6880 11th Street SE

Calgary, AB Trail Appliances NE 2745 29th Street NE

Calgary, AB Lux Windows and Doors 6975 9th Street NE

Calgary, AB Country Hills Toyota 20 Freeport Landing NE

Calgary, AB South Pointe Toyota 11500 35 St SE #7000

Calgary, AB Action Furnace 925 26 Street NE

Calgary, AB Sky Castle

New Horizon Mall Unit K1 - 260300 Writing Creek Cres.

Rockyview County, AB Sky Castle

Macleod 6008 Macleod Trail SW #105

Calgary, AB Sentinel Storage

Bowness 36 Bowridge Dr NW

Calgary, AB Sentinel Storage

Calgary Springbank 130 Commercial Ct

Calgary, AB Sentinel Storage

Calgary Spyhill 7725 112 Ave NW

Calgary, AB Sentinel Storage

Calgary Central 410 Manning Rd NE

Calgary, AB Sentinel Storage

Calgary North 2135 Pegasus Rd NE

Calgary, AB Sentinel Storage

Calgary Downtown 339 10 Ave SE

Calgary, AB Sentinel Storage

Calgary McKenzie 4205 116 Ave SE

Calgary, AB Sentinel Storage

Calgary Glenmore 5950 12 St SE

Calgary, AB Sentinel Storage

Calgary Chaparral 1800 194 Avenue SE #3000

Calgary, AB

Frequently Asked Questions:

“If I donate online, what does my monetary donation do?”

Your donation goes directly to Fear is Not Love to support vulnerable families during the holiday season! Click here to learn more about Fear Is Not Love.

“I want to donate a toy... what age group is most in need and what should I donate?”

Donations for all age groups are accepted!

A few ideas include:

Board Games

Makeup kits

Puzzles

Lego Kits

Crafting Kits

Bluetooth speaker

Dolls, stuffed animals, and action figures.

“What ”essential items" should I donate?"

Anything that a person or family in need might need for day to day use. Some ideas include:

Toothpaste and toothbrushes

Feminine hygiene products

Soap, shampoo, etc.

Warm clothing items such as gloves and socks

Baby essentials such as diapers and wipes

Clean blankets, sheets, and pillows