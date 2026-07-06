The Best Hot Dawgs in Calgary

Gear up for the ultimate Calgary meat-missile mission. Small Town Tyler is hitting the streets, hunting down the best hot dogs in the city. From food trucks to local joints, there’s no DAWG that’s off-limits. Check out the raw rankings below to see who rules.

Calgary’s Hot Dog Power Rankings

#1 High Line Brewing - 9.5 | Watch the review

#2 Brewsmith Brewing Company - 9.4 | Watch the review

#3 Subtle Hint Flavour Company - 9.3 | Watch the review

#4 Phillys - 9.3 | Watch the review

#5 Rich Dogs - 9.25 | Watch the review

#6 Wayback Burgers – 9.1 | Watch the review

#7 Boogie’s Burgers - 9.0 | Watch the review

#8 Scotsman’s Well - 8.9 | Watch the review

#9 Wild Rose Brewery - 8.7 | Watch the review

#10 Tubby’s - 8.6 | Watch the review

#11 CB Drive Inn - 8.5 | Watch the review

#12 Five Guys - 8.5 | Watch the review

#13 Po-ke - 8.4 | Watch the review

#14 Hot Dog Squad - 8.4 | Watch the review

#15 Lil’ Empire Burger - 8.3 | Watch the review

#16 ML Snack House - 8.1 | Watch the review

#17 Pocket Dawgs - 8.1 | Watch the review

#18 Costco - 8.0 | Watch the review

#19 Dogfather - 7.4 | Watch the review

#20 Side Street Pub - 7.7 | Watch the review

#21 St. Louis Bar & Grill - 7.1 | Watch the review

#22 Angels Drive In - 6.6 | Watch the review

#23 Peters Drive In - 6.4 | Watch the review

#24 Shake Shack - 6.4 | Watch the review

Binge Watch Every Review: